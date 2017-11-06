× Groups raising funds to preserve, relocate Rockford murals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) _ An effort is underway to preserve 13 mosaic murals created by a group of Rockford high school students more than 15 years ago.

The Rockford Register Star reports the murals known as “The Spirit of Rockford” were made in 2000 to mark the new millennium and focused on themes including peace, hope and diversity. They were installed on the outside of the Rockford Public Library, which is slated to be demolished next year.

The Rockford Arts Council and a group called Focus Rockford are among those raising money to relocate the murals to the Riverfront Museum Park. They say it will cost about $28,600.

Among those leading the effort to save the murals is Susan Hall, who coordinated the original mural project in 2000.

Information from: Rockford Register Star