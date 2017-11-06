Hidden Valley expansion meeting in Wildwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. _Hidden Valley Ski Resort is working to expand its recreational attractions but needs the public's help. After suffering two of the warmest winters in recent history, they are planning to diversify the business by adding a zipline tour.

Firs, the city is requiring a conditional use permit. During the permit period the City of Wildwood is soliciting comments from the public about the zipline's potential impact.

A public hearing is being held at 6:30 p.m. November 6 at the Wildwood Town Hall. People will have a chance to show their support or opposition to the new attraction.

You can also leave a comment on the City of Wildwood's website.