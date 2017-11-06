× Illinois State Police begin ‘Silver Search’ training

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois State Police officials have launched statewide training for officers in dealing with Alzheimer’s disease patients who wander away and need to be found.

“Silver Search” training will continue for two years and involve 2,500 police officers and dispatchers. Informational cards will also be distributed to every officer.

State Police Director Leo Schmitz says the Silver Search curriculum includes warning signs to look for, communication skills and procedures for activating a Silver Search.

Research shows that 60 percent of those with Alzheimer’s disease will wander at some point after their diagnosis.

An Endangered Missing Person Advisory alerts the public through highway signs and lottery terminals, the Silver Search website and social media.

A public awareness campaign will include radio and TV spots, billboards and social media announcements in English and Spanish.