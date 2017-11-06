× Iron County police search for Missouri murder suspect

IRON COUNTY, MO — The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect after a 35-year-old man was found shot to death.

Thomas Ventimiglia, 35, died Monday morning from a gunshot wound. Police say he was shot at around 1:30am November 6, 2017. Investigators are searching for William King in connection with the shooting.

Details surrounding the death are not clear. The incident is being investigated by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Unit.

Contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Department here: (573) 546-7051