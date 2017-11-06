× Job fair this Wednesday in Westport

ST. LOUIS, MO — Looking for a job? JobNewsUSA.com is holding a career fair at the Doubletree hotel in Westport Wednesday. Many major area employers will be there.

Parking and admission are free. Organizers advise applicants to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes. Register for the event here: JobNewsUSA.com.

JobNewsUSA.com – Job Fair

Wednesday, November 8th | 10am-2pm

Doubletree Hotel

1973 Craigshire – St. Louis, MO 63146

Employers attending:

• Ferguson-Florissant School District

• First Group

• Fox C-6 School District

• Francis Howell School District

• GC Services

• GKN Aerospace

• Hudson Services

• Kaplan University

• Acrux Staffing

• Aldi

• Allied Staffing

• CitiMortgage

• Convergys

• Core & Main

• Cushman & Wakefield

• Devry University

• Emerson

• Enterprise Holdings

• Mid-America Transplant

• Missouri State Highway Patrol

• MTC

• New York Life

• Parkway Schools

• Professional Employment Group

• Regency Enterprise Services

• Sears Home Improvement

• Spectrum

• TD Ameritrade

• Waffle House

• Wallis Co.

• Wendy’s

• Whelan Security