Judge Jimmie Edwards to be sworn in as Director of Public Safety

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The city's new director of public safety will be sworn in Monday, November 6. Judge Jimmie Edwards was appointed to the position by Mayor Lyda Krewson on October 13.

Edwards has served as a St. Louis Circuit Judge since 1992.

As director, he will oversee 3,500 employees. His department includes fire, police, building division and corrections.

The city charter also provides for the public safety director to choose a new police chief.

The current Public Safety Director, Charleen Deeken, will stay with the city after Edwards takes over today as deputy director.