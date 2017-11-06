× Manhunt underway for Missouri home invasion killing suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are searching for a suspect in an Independence home invasion killing after arresting two others.

The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Nathan Hendricks is one of three men charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary in the death of 72-year-old William Domann. Two other suspects, Xavier Otero and Onelio Garcia, both 32 and from Kansas City, Kansas, have been arrested and are in custody. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

Police say Hendricks may have fled to the Columbia or Hermann areas of Missouri.

Police found Domann in his bedroom on the morning of Oct. 30. He’d been restrained and shot multiple times in the head and arm. A friend called police after finding that Domman’s door had been kicked in.