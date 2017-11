Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Some babies have it rougher than others when they're born. That's because many of them are born pre-term and the situation is getting worse in the state of Missouri.

The state's pre-term birth rate is higher than one year ago but what are the factors?

Dr. Barbara Warner and Dr. Molly Stout joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss the company's premature birth report card.

To learn more visit: marchofdimes.org