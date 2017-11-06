× Mexico arrests 2 police in killing of US citizen, resident

MEXICO CITY (AP) _ Prosecutors in northern Mexico have charged two police officers with fatally shooting a U.S. citizen and a U.S. legal resident at a highway checkpoint near Saltillo in the border state of Coahuila.

An official in the state prosecutors’ office confirms that state police initially put out a statement claiming the Americans opened fire on officers after failing to stop at a checkpoint. But the official says contradictions in that version led investigators to test the Americans’ hands for gunpowder and none was found.

The two officers of the SWAT-style police unit are in jail awaiting arraignment on homicide charges.

The official identified the U.S. resident as Edgar Valdes Rodriguez of Kansas City, Missouri. The U.S. State Department identified the dead U.S. citizen as Demetrius Atkins, giving no hometown.