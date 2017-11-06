× Missouri funds from 2004 road measure don’t pay debt service

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – An Associated Press analysis has found that a 2004 ballot initiative hasn’t generated as much money as projected for Missouri roads and bridges.

Constitutional Amendment 3 shifted vehicle sales tax revenues away from the state general fund to a new account for highway bonds. But the Department of Transportation had to tap its regular road funds to help pay the Amendment 3 debt in 10 of the past 12 years.

The amendment also limited the diversion of road funds to the Department of Revenue and other agencies, but continued to allow road funds to flow to the State Highway Patrol. Since then, the amount going to the patrol has risen by 73 percent.

The debt payments and redirected money have meant less is available for pay-as-you-go road projects.