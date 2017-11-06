Palacios, Lester Leaps In at St. Louis International Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Palacios is one of the films being screened during the St. Louis International Film Festival. It's a story about an inner-city teen who escapes the streets and hides on a rooftop, where he meets a widowed alcoholic.

The movie was shot in St. Louis by film festival alum Robert Herrera.

He and Mike Steinberg, director of Lester Leaps In, joined on FOX 2 News in the Morning to talk about their films.

General Festival Info:

• 26th Annual Event

• Will screen 372 films: 82 narrative features, 63 documentary features, and 227 shorts.

• The fest also will feature 13 special-event programs, including four free master classes and closing-night party.

• This year`s festival has 64 countries represented.

• Buzz films and Oscar contenders, include 'The Ballad of Lefty Brown,' 'Call Me by Your Name,' 'Darkest Hour,' 'Film Stars Don`t Die in Liverpool,' 'Last Flag Flying,' 'The Leisure Seeker,' 'My Friend Dahmer,' 'Thoroughbreds,' and 'Walking Out.'

• SLIFF also honors a quartet of significant film figures with our annual awards: Pam Grier ('Bad Grandmas' and 'Jackie Brown') with a Women in Film Award; Sam Pollard ('Sammy Davis, Jr.: I`ve Gotta Be Me' and 'ACORN and the Firestorm') with a Lifetime Achievement Award; Marco Williams ('Tell Them We Are Rising') with a Contemporary Cinema Award; and Washington U. grad Dan Mirvish (the Jules Feiffer-written 'Bernard and Huey') with a Charles Guggenheim Cinema St. Louis Award.

• SLIFF again will feature a major stream of programming entitled Race in America: The Black Experience and offer a second edition of Mean Streets: Viewing the Divided City Through the Lens of Film and Television, which addresses the persistent issue of segregation.

Lester Leaps In

Monday, November 6, 7:30pm

.ZACK

Palacios

Saturday, November 11, 2pm

The Tivoli Theatre

St. Louis International Film Festival

Various Venues in the metro area

Through November 12

To learn more visit: cinemastlouis.org