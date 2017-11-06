Palacios, Lester Leaps In at St. Louis International Film Festival

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Palacios is one of the films being screened during the St. Louis International Film Festival. It's a story about an inner-city teen who escapes the streets and hides on a rooftop, where he meets a widowed alcoholic.
The movie was shot in St. Louis by film festival alum Robert Herrera.
He and Mike Steinberg, director of Lester Leaps In, joined on FOX 2 News in the Morning to talk about their films.
General Festival Info:
• 26th Annual Event
• Will screen 372 films: 82 narrative features, 63 documentary features, and 227 shorts.
• The fest also will feature 13 special-event programs, including four free master classes and closing-night party.
• This year`s festival has 64 countries represented.
• Buzz films and Oscar contenders, include 'The Ballad of Lefty Brown,' 'Call Me by Your Name,' 'Darkest Hour,' 'Film Stars Don`t Die in Liverpool,' 'Last Flag Flying,' 'The Leisure Seeker,' 'My Friend Dahmer,' 'Thoroughbreds,' and 'Walking Out.'
• SLIFF also honors a quartet of significant film figures with our annual awards: Pam Grier ('Bad Grandmas' and 'Jackie Brown') with a Women in Film Award; Sam Pollard ('Sammy Davis, Jr.: I`ve Gotta Be Me' and 'ACORN and the Firestorm') with a Lifetime Achievement Award; Marco Williams ('Tell Them We Are Rising') with a Contemporary Cinema Award; and Washington U. grad Dan Mirvish (the Jules Feiffer-written 'Bernard and Huey') with a Charles Guggenheim Cinema St. Louis Award.
• SLIFF again will feature a major stream of programming entitled Race in America: The Black Experience and offer a second edition of Mean Streets: Viewing the Divided City Through the Lens of Film and Television, which addresses the persistent issue of segregation.
Lester Leaps In
Monday, November 6, 7:30pm
.ZACK
Palacios
Saturday, November 11, 2pm
The Tivoli Theatre
St. Louis International Film Festival
Various Venues in the metro area
Through November 12
To learn more visit: cinemastlouis.org