Pedestrian struck and killed in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – A fatal accident takes the life of a 56-year-old man in Edwardsville.

Police say the accident happened Monday afternoon around 5 pm in the 1000 block of Highway 157.

Police believe the victim was crossing the road after coming from a fast food restaurant.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman from Edwardsville is cooperating with authorities.

Accident reconstruction for the Edwardsville Police Department is investigating the fatality.