Pet of the Week- Bitzer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Our Pet of the Week is Bitzer. He is a 6 1/2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog that came to MEHS from Animal Control.

He is fully potty-trained and does well around dogs and cats.

Victor's favorite toys are tennis balls and he loves to play fetch as often as possible. He does well on a leash and they believe he will do well with children.

Also, Pets for Vets Adoption Day is Saturday, November 11. Adoption fees are waived for veterans!

If you are interested in learning more about Bitzer visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

In addition, MEHS is offering $25 adoptions on all cats four months and older during the entire month of October.