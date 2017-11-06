‘Prop P’ flyer distributor caught on camera stealing packages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A man distributing Prop P flyers to promote raising the St. Louis City sales tax to give police a raise is caught on camera stealing from a home in Dogtown.

Surveillance video shows the guy walking up to a house on Ripple street Sunday morning and taking a package off the front porch after leaving behind the Prop P literature. The home owner returned later to find the package missing.

After watching his home security video the homeowner jumped in his car and tracked down the guy from the video who was still in the neighborhood.

He called police who made an arrest and the package was recovered.

Coincidentally, the package stolen contained parts to expand the owner's home security.