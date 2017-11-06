× St. Louis has nearly the lowest congestion for rush hour traffic

ST. LOUIS, MO — Feeling frustrated with your morning commute? It turns out that St. Louis has it easier than most other large cities when it comes to traffic.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two recent studies rank St. Louis near the bottom when it comes to morning rush congestion. We’re tied with Birmingham, Alabama, Columbus, Ohio and Richmond, Virginia for the second lowest among the 50 largest metro areas in the country.

The evening rush period had more congestion. St. Louis is ranked near the bottom at 44th lowest.

Los Angeles was ranked number one for traffic congestion in more categories.