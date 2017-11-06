× St. Louis Public Schools holding meetings about governing

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Public School District wants to hear from you before making any decisions about the future governance of the district. The Special Administrative Board is set to make their recommendation to the Department Of Elementary and Secondary Education. But first they’re holding a series of community engagement sessions.

Each meeting will feature an expert presenter to discuss the different types of governing structures used by public school districts across the country. Monday’s meeting is at Vashon High School at 6:30pm.