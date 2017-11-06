× The Price is Right Live adds second show in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Now you have another chance to “Come On Down.” Due to popular demand, a second show of The Price is Right Live has been added at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, February 14. Tickets are on sale now.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives fans the chance to play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show. Game favorites will include Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fabulous Showcase!

Tickets can be purchased online at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111, or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Prices range from $55, $45 and $35.

