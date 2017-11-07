The Original Harlem Globetrotters

Saturday, December 9th at 2pm & 7pm

Scottrade Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their action-packed 2018 World Tour against the Washington Generals! A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to experience the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Prepare to be amazed as the Globetrotters showcase basketball’s first 4-point line, located 30 feet from the basket – 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the top of the NBA’s current 3-point line. You won't want your family to miss it – buy your tickets today!

Save 25% off on tickets with code SAVE25. Purchase your tickets here!

Register to win a chance for your child (ages 6-12 only) to be a Junior Globetrotter! One winner will receive:

You and 3 guests will be included in a meet & greet

One official Globetrotter kid t-shirt

One souvenir Globetrotter basketball

One place on the Trotter Bench for the duration of the game (must be ages 6-12 years old to participate)

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, December 1st.

Contest rules