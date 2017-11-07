× Blues Down the Devils 3-1

The top line of the Blues continued to stay hot and led the Blues to a 3-1 win over the Devils in New Jersey on Tuesday night. The line combination of Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn accounted for all three Blues goals in the victory. Tarasenko tied the game in the second period with his eighth tally of the young season to make it 1-1. Jaden Schwartz scored on a power play in the first minute of the third period to give St. Louis their first lead at 2-1. It’s Schwartz’s ninth goal of the year! Then Brayden Schenn closed out the scoring with an empty net goal in the final minute of the game to close out the scoring at 3-1.

Jake Allen stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced to beat the Devils. He has a 6-0 career mark against the New Jersey team.

The Blues return home Thursday night to play the Arizona Coyotes, featuring Swansea, IL native Clayton Keller.