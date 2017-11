Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ There was a story in the New York Times last week; 'Unbelievable': Heart stents fail to ease chest pain.

The article says stents, which are put in to open up clogged arteries in angioplasty, were no better than a sham procedure to relieve chest pain from angina.

SSM Health St. Louis University Cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim, who was at the presentation in Denver as the New York Times, has concerns.