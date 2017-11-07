× East St. Louis man charged with robbery

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 43-year-old East St. Louis man in connection with attacking a coworker and robbing him after taking the bus to work.

According to a police spokesperson, the robbery occurred November 6 around 9 a.m. near Ludwig Drive and Route 159.

Officers found the victim lying in the grass with facial injuries. Personnel from a nearby medical facility treated the man while an ambulance was in route. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The victim told police the suspect, identified as David Powers, punched him in the face and head after they got off the bus. Once the victim was knocked down, he said Powers went through his pockets and took cash and other items.

Police located Powers a short time later and took him into custody.

Powers was charged with one count of robbery and one count of aggravated battery. He remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on a $50,000 bond.