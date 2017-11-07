× Edwardsville man pleads guilty to threatening Trump online

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Illinois man is to be sentenced early next year after pleading guilty to making online threats against President Donald Trump.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Joseph Lynn Pickett of Edwardsville entered a plea agreement with prosecutors on Oct. 25 and will be sentenced Feb. 16. Pickett was charged in June with threatening the president of the United States after authorities said he posted several times online that he wanted to assassinate Trump.

Pickett’s co-workers reported the threatening posts to the St. Louis chapter of the Secret Service.

The plea agreement recommends a sentence of six months in prison and three years of supervised release with mental health and substance abuse counseling and treatment. The maximum penalty is five years in prison, three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

