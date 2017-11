Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Sometimes, when a woman reaches a "certain age" there can be unexplained weight gain or the inability to gain weight. The culprit could be hormone imbalance, which could possibly lead to other health problems down the road.

Dr. Christina rRobins, Medical Director with RevitaLife, which specializes in hormone therapies, explains.

For more information: revitalifewellness.com