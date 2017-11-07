Jack Osbourne talks new project with father Ozzy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Jack and Ozzy Osbourne travel across America on the road trip of a lifetime in season two of Ozzy & Jack`s World Detour. Growing up the son of a music legend, Jack missed his father, who was often away from home on tour.

Now they are making up for lost time with the ultimate father and son bonding experience, an extreme road trip in a vintage 1973 GMC Camper—the same model that Ozzy`s band, black sabbath, used when they first began touring in America.

Jack joined us live from Los Angeles to talk about their new project.