Lincoln County man charged with attempted sodomy of a child

HAWK POINT, Mo. – Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Hawk Point man in connection with a sexual misconduct investigation.

The incident is said to have occurred at a home in the 100 block of Valerie Drive.

The suspect, Keeton Campbell Jr., is accused of telling a boy under the age of 12 to give him oral sex.

Detectives later questioned Campbell about the incident. Campbell denied sexual contact with the victim, but said he was answering the child’s sex questions.

Campbell was charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy (deviate sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 12). He remains in custody at Lincoln County Jail under a $100,000 cash-only bond.