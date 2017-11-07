× Missouri man accused of embezzling as co-workers lost jobs

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A former chief financial officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for embezzling $2.8 million from a suburban St. Louis company as his co-workers pay and jobs were cut.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 42-year-old Ramon “Trey” Luina III also was ordered Monday to pay restitution. Court documents say he stole from telecommunications equipment supplier CMS Communications Inc. in Chesterfield from 2006 through last year. The embezzled money was spent on a lake house and other personal expenses, such as vacations and vehicles.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the company’s vice president of operations and human resources, Christy Cosman, said Luina was present as company leaders tried to cut costs.

Ultimately 26 staffers, including Luina’s father-in-law, lost their jobs. Cosman says Luina “simply didn’t care.”

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch