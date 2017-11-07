× Missouri man sentenced after embezzling millions

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. _ The former chief financial officer of a company near St. Louis who embezzled $2.8 million has been sentenced to more than 40 months in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Ramon “Trey” Luina was sentenced in federal court Monday after pleading guilty to mail fraud in July. He has also been ordered to repay $2.2 million.

Company records show Luina stole an average of $280,000 per year from CMS Communications Inc. for a decade beginning in 2006. He was fired after the company’s founders discovered Luina improperly increased his own salary.

U.S. District Judge John Ross says it was “unimaginable” Luina continued working at and stealing from his company while colleagues’ pay and jobs were cut.

Luina apologized in court, saying his “actions are not who I am”

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com