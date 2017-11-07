One on One with Broadcasting Legend Larry King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTVI-Fox 2 Sports Anchor/Reporter Charlie Marlow returned to his alma mater to meet with a broadcasting legend. Long time CNN host Larry King was in Peoria, IL on Tuesday, November 7th to donate one million dollars to the Sports Communication program at Bradley University. King and Dodgers radio announcer Charley Steiner visited the school. Steiner, a Bradley alum, has the Sports Communication Department named in his honor. King, a long time Los Angeles Dodgers fan and a close friend of Steiner's is now an honorary alum of Bradley due to his generous contribution.

Charlie and Larry sat down to talk about King's love of sports and his St. Louis memories, mainly filled by the Cardinals.