WELLSTON, MO – Just before 8 pm Tuesday night, officers with the North County Police Cooperative had an explosive device thrown at them. Police say the officers were trying to pull over a vehicle when a suspect in the car threw an explosive at them.

The incident happened in the 6100 block of Page.

Police say the officers were doing a drug sweep the incident happened. The suspects’ vehicle is described as a Gray 2018 Cadillac sedan, with an Illinois license plate of AE2 8422.