Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A major renovation project at Soldiers' Memorial downtown continues. It started last year and the memorial is expected to reopen in 2018.

FOX 2's Chris Regnier is live in the construction area with a first hand look at what`s being done.

Reopening of Soldiers' Memorial Military Museum

Veteran's Day, 2018

1315 Chestnut Street

To learn more visit: MoHistory.org/SoldiersMemorial