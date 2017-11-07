St. Clair County judge charged with sexual abuse, intimidation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il. _A St. Clair County circuit judge is charged with sex abuse and intimidation. The Belleville News Democrat reports Judge Ronald Duebbert is accused of grabbing a client's genitals and offering to reduce his legal fee if the man would perform a sex act on him.

The judge also faces separate complaints filed with the state's judicial inquiry board.

A man who lived with Duebbert was charged in January with a murder near Belleville.

Duebbert says he believed he was being targeted because he was gay and republican.