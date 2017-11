Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Voter in the city of St. Louis City head to the polls to decide on Proposition P. If passed, the half-cent sales tax increase will provide raises for both police and firefighters in the city.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and newly sworn-in Public Safety Director, Jimmie Edwards, say there is no plan b if the proposition does not pass.

Mayor Krewson joined us in the FOX 2 studio November 1 to discuss Prop P and more.