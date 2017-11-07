× Suburban Chicago man gets 10 years in child sex assault case

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) _ A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a child more than a decade ago.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office says in a news release that 65-year-old Fred Mack Jr. of Bolingbrook was sentenced Monday. He was found guilty in August by a jury of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The charges against Mack stem from a report a woman in her 20s made last year to Bolingbrook police while she was working in a dance production that dealt with sexual abuse. She told police that she was about 12 years old when she was sexually abused by Mack. During the trial she testified that Mack _ a family friend _ sexually assaulted her as many as 100 times.