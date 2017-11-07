‘The Experimental City’ showing at St. Louis International Film Festival

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ 'The Experimental City' tells the story of a visionary scientist who wanted to build a domed city that would be free of pollution and urban waste. The film will be shown on Sunday, November 12 at the Tivoli Theatre in The Delmar Loop.
Brian Woodman, Washington University Libraries' Curator of The Film & Media Archive, joined us at FOX 2 to talk more about it.
'The Experimental City'
Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
The Tivoli Theatre
St. Louis International Film Festival
Various Venues in the metro area
Through November 12
Cinemastlouis.org
For more information visit: http://www.cinemastlouis.org/sliff/2017/experimental-city