‘The Experimental City’ showing at St. Louis International Film Festival

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ 'The Experimental City' tells the story of a visionary scientist who wanted to build a domed city that would be free of pollution and urban waste. The film will be shown on Sunday, November 12 at the Tivoli Theatre in The Delmar Loop.

Brian Woodman, Washington University Libraries' Curator of The Film & Media Archive, joined us at FOX 2 to talk more about it.

'The Experimental City'

Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

The Tivoli Theatre

St. Louis International Film Festival

Various Venues in the metro area

Through November 12

Cinemastlouis.org

For more information visit: http://www.cinemastlouis.org/sliff/2017/experimental-city