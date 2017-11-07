× Warby Parker opens first-ever retail store in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Warby Parker has a new location in St. Louis! The store is set to open Saturday, November 11 in the Central West End.

It’s the company’s first-ever retail store in the city.

“St. Louis is exemplary of the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit that’s at the core of Warby Parker,” says co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa. “We’re thrilled to be planting permanent roots in a city with so much energy and history.”

The new store was designed with distinctive touches to evoke the ambience of a classic library. It has brass detailing, light oak shelving, colorful displays of books and a marble Reference Desk! They’re also releasing their Topper sunglasses in Crystal, with Milky Gold lenses.

The limited-edition frames are only available at the Central West End location.

Warby Parker was founded by four friends with a simple mission: to cut out the middleman and sell high quality, beautifully designed eyeglasses—online, no less!—at a reasonable price. They opened over 60 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada with offices in New York City and Nashville, Tennessee.

To learn more visit: warbyparker.com

Warby Parker Central West End Opening

Saturday, November 11th, 2017

304 North Euclid Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63108

Store hours:

Monday–Saturday, 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Sunday, 12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.