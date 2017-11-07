Wildwood to reconsider Hidden Valley’s zipline request, but resort says it may be too late

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO – This could be the last winter to hit the slopes at the Hidden Valley resort. The resort says it may have to close up shop after a proposal to put in a zipline is not passed by the City of Wildwood.

Last night the owner of Hidden Valley said as much to our own Roche Madden, saying it could be sold after this season and turned into homes.

But is there hope for hidden valley?

The mayor of Wildwood Jim Bowlin thinks so, “What I'm hoping happens is that you know a willingness to compromise is shown in demonstrated and able to accommodate our concerns of Wildwood residents in terms of noise, lighting and hours of operation”.

We first told you last night about the City of Wildwood's pPanning and Zoning Commission denying Hidden Valley's plan to add ziplines.

Then amending that in a 5-4 vote to allow zip lines.

But Peak Resorts, the owner of Hidden Valley and a number of small scale ski resorts from here to the East Coast is saying it might be too late.

But the Wildwood mayor is asking for compromise.

The next step is the November 20th meeting with the Wildwood City Zoning and Planning Commission.