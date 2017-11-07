World Wide Technology opens new headquarters in Maryland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - World Wide Technology celebrated the opening of its new global headquarters Tuesday in Westport Plaza.

The tech giant marked the occasion with a special ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art facility. The new seven-story, 208,000 square foot building is LEED certified and boasts a 300-seat auditorium, complete with one of the largest LED screens in North America, C-suites on the top floor, as well as open, collaborative work spaces, and an on-site health center with free services.

Chairman and Founder of World Wide Technology David Steward and CEO Jim Kavanaugh will attend Tuesday's ceremony as well as company employees and guests.

St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson will also be in attendance to bless the new headquarters. Private guests will be able to hear remarks from company executives, view an outdoor drone demonstration and take tours of the new facilities.

World Wide Technology is one of St. Louis' largest privately owned companies and biggest employers. Fortune 500 recently named World Wide Technology one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' in 2017, hitting the list at number 40.

World Wide Technology's new corporate headquarters is located at 1 World Wide Way, Maryland Heights, MO, 63146. The company will maintain its original location, to be used as a tech campus, on Fee Fee Road in Maryland Heights, Missouri.