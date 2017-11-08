Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities believe a group of carjackers are targeting high-end vehicles in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

The suspects are extremely dangerous, authorities said Wednesday.

One of them, Lamar Bowens, 28, of St. Louis, allegedly told officers he should have just killed them when arrested Tuesday night, but when he reached for his gun, it wasn’t there.

“Fortunately for everyone, (Bowens) included, the weapon fell out of his holster while he was in the car still so he wasn’t able to use it, though it appears he attempted to,” said St. Louis County Prosecutor, Bob McCulloch.

Bowens is jailed on 5 felony counts including vehicle tampering, assault, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police gave this account: Bowens crashed a stolen black Lexus at Penrose and Warne in North St. Louis just before 11 o’clock Tuesday night after driving up to 110 miles-an-hour tying to elude police; he hit two cars then crashed into a building; Bowens ran way; a woman in one of the cars was hospitalized.

Clayton police confirmed the Lexus was stolen in a carjacking around 7 o’clock Monday morning at Clayton Road and Bemiston.

Police aren’t sure if Bowens was the carjacker. He has yet to be charged as such.

Still, the suspects in another carjacking in North County Monday night appeared to be driving that same Lexus when they stole another car, a 2011 Lincoln MKS. It has not yet been recovered as of Wednesday night.

Police were still looking for a second suspect they said was in the Lexus with Bowens.

The incident showed just how thin the line between life and death can be for police, authorities said.

“It does show you that. You’re chasing a car. The occupant of the car can be a very dangerous individual. In this case it was sort of demonstrated when he jumped out and reached for his holster but his weapon had already fallen out,” McCulloch said.

Investigators are looking at possible connections to other "high-end" vehicle carjacking’s and attempted carjacking’s in St. Louis County and City going back to last weekend.

Bowens bond is set at $100,000, cash only. He faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted on all counts, though McCulloch could not rule out additional charges against him.