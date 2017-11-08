Best Buy talks hottest deals for Black Friday

Posted 12:26 pm, November 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:48AM, November 8, 2017

What's the big holiday this month? You may think it's Thanksgiving, but for millions of Americans, it's Black Friday. If you’re one of those folks, you need to be ready to tackle one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Shane Kitzman from Best Buy joins Fox 2 News at 11 with a peek at some of the hottest deals of the season.