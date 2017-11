× Build-A-Bear Workshop named one of the best places to work

ST. LOUIS, MO — Another big bear hug for St. Louis based Build-A-Bear Workshop. The company is again named one of the best places to work in retail. It ranks fourth on this year’s list.

Global research and consulting firm Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine bases their rankings on responses from 38,000 employees.

The company that took the number one spot, Wegman’s Food Markets of New York.