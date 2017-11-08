Carjacking ends with police chase, crash on Warne at Penrose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. _A carjacking led to a police chase which ended in a crash in St. Louis City. After a rash of carjackings over the past day and a half, police spotted a stolen Lexus on the Halls Ferry Circle in Jennings.

They chased the two men inside until they crashed into another car on Warne at Penrose around 11:30 p.m. The other car crashed into a house.

The driver was taken to the hospital and the two men wanted for carjacking ran off.

The driver was caught, after he dropped a gun.

The second man escaped.