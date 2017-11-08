Carte’Are Gordon Stays Home, Will Play for Billikens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Webster Groves senior center Carte'Are Gordon stuck to his word on Wednesday, November 8th. He will play his college basketball right here in St. Louis for the Billikens. Gordon had numerous colleges after his services, but Gordon stuck with his original commitment and SLU. The talented six foot nine state championship player for the Statesmen said home was important to him. Saint Louis University head basketball coach has now secured two top area players in the last two seasons. Althoff's Jordan Goodwin will play for the Bills in 2017-18 and Gordon will join him for the 2018-19 season. Ford has made it very clear he wants the top area players to stay home and play for SLU.