Dave Murray’s latest weather disco…Thursday… November 9, 2017

Lots of sunshine again today…a cold start…slightly warmer this afternoon…still below average. A dry cold front passes mid to late day…shifting winds to the northwest…and opens up a solid November chill…28 tonight…45 for the high Friday…but still lots of sun. Looking like chilly rain showers late Saturday and focused on Saturday night into Sunday morning…the western storm system is slowing down…and right now mainly a light rain…could end as some wet snowflakes late night/early morning on Sunday.