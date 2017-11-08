× Ex-Springfield YMCA employee pleads guilty to child porn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Federal prosecutors say a former Springfield YMCA employee pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old Benjamin Goodwin, of Springfield, entered the plea Tuesday. He admitted that he received and distributed child pornography over the Internet between June 2016 and August 2017. He worked for the Springfield YMCA at the time.

In August, investigators contacted Goodwin outside the YMCA. Prosecutors say he admitted that he sent about 25 images depicting child pornography to another person and had received about the same number in return.

His mandatory minimum sentence is five years in federal prison without parole, with a possible maximum of 20 years without parole.