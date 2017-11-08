Female pilots find success flying military jets at Scott Air Force Base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. - Women at Scott Air Force Base are making their mark in the military, enduring intense training to become pilots.

There are 81 active flyers in the 375th Operations Group at Scott. Eight are women, including Major Mallory Nordquist from Rhode Island, and First Lieutenant Alicia Canetta from Florissant, Missouri.

Canetta flies distinguished dignitaries in and out of the military across the country in C-21 Learjets.

When asked what advice she would give young girls who aspire to become pilots, Canetta answered, "Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do it."