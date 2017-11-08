Health insurance cost has the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office bracing for more deputies leaving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, MO – While pay is low, health insurance costs are high for law enforcement officers in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with all other county employees got their health insurance paperwork Tuesday with a big change. The premiums are a lot higher; for example, a deputy with a family who`s paid the starting salary of about $38,000 can end up paying over $19,000 for insurance alone. And that has many leaving for better paying departments.

Currently, the department is already down 11 deputies.

Right now, there are 151 deputies at the department and if a possible pay increase initiative does not make it to the ballot in April, they could lose 30 deputies by the end of next year. The top pay for deputies in Jefferson County is $46,000 a year.

Fox 2 reached out the to the County executive for a comment, but were still waiting for a call back.