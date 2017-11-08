× Help nickname NASA’s next flyby target

NSA needs help from you earthlings. The space agency is asking for help in naming one to two space objects.

These objects are floating in the part of space around Pluto. One of them already has a name, MU69 but NASA is asking for a fun nickname. The reason is because the object will get plenty of attention in the coming years.

On January 1, 2019, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, which flew past Pluto in July of last year, will fly by MU69.

NASA is asking you to nominate nicknames for the object online.

To learn more visit: nasa.gov