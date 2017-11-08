× Illinois Senate to consider ‘debt transparency’ measure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois General Assembly returns to work and the Senate will likely take up legislation to require monthly reporting of overdue bills .

A two-year budget stalemate between the Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature left the state with $17 billion in overdue bills.

The “debt-transparency act” has been pushed hard by Democratic state Comptroller Susana Mendoza. Rauner rejected it as a political ploy by Mendoza and says it’s too costly.

The House voted unanimously two weeks ago to reverse him.

The General Assembly is back at work Wednesday. A Senate override would require state agencies to report monthly on bills they’ve incurred.

There’s only an annual requirement now which Mendoza says is useless to her office in planning debt payments.

