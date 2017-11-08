Meet the persons behind the messages you see on MoDOT signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - They`re the words to keep your commute safe, and Linda Wilson Horn is one of the people who puts them together.

'We get together and look at the next month and think about what`s going on and the holidays and what are people doing at that time of year and what are the social trends coming and we write messages,' says Linda Wilson Horn, Missouri Department of Transportation Customer Relations Coordinator.

Four people, two traffic engineers and two communication staff put forth the pop-up messages around the St. Louis region and in Missouri statewide.

'They`re called dynamic message signs,' says Wilson Horn. 'We have about 280 of them all over the state of Missouri and all over the St. Louis region.'

MoDOT`s message boards are designed to make you a better driver and they`ve upped the number of message boards statewide to bring down fatalities.

'The national average for seatbelt use is 90 percent but in Missouri it`s about 80 percent, 'says Wilson Horn. 'Last year in 2016 we had almost 950 fatalities across the state and 64%$ of the people killed weren`t wearing seat belts.'

Words count with MoDOT.

Three lines, about 16 characters each line, and it has to be impactful.

'But when we don`t have a crash we don`t want the message board to be blank,' says Wilson Horn. 'So why not use a vehicle that we have to share traffic safety information, wear your seatbelt, put your phone down, put your kids in proper car seats and don`t hang out in the fast lanes.'

Among the popular messages with drivers; camp in the Ozarks not the left lane, that seat belt looks goon on you, and turn signals, the original instant message.