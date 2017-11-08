× Missouri appeals court rules in favor of Ameren

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Court of Appeals has ruled against a local county in its dispute with an electric company regarding property depreciation.

The Cape Girardeau County assessor says the initial dispute was in 2013 between Ameren Missouri and 16 counties, including Cape Girardeau County.

Court documents show the main issues involved discrepancies relating to the methodology used to determine valuation, specifically dealing with property depreciation and resulting taxes on the valuation.

Ameren argued the county assessment of natural-gas distribution lines was too high and wanted a tax reduction.

The Southeast Missourian reports that a trial judge ruled in favor of Cape Girardeau County in 2016, concluding the county assessor applied a “depreciation of over 50 percent.”

Ameren appealed, and the state appeals court ruled Tuesday in favor of the company.